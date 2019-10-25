MOHAVE VALLEY — A Bullhead City woman died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while she was attempting to cross Highway 95 on foot.
According to reports from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Ariana Ranae Juarez, 31, was pronounced dead at Colorado River Medical Center in Needles.
The accident took place around 10:31 p.m. in the vicinity of Highway 95 Levee Drive in Mohave Valley. Reports indicate that a Jeep SUV struck Juarez. The driver told troopers he had just entered Arizona from California, traveling north on Highway 95, when Juarez appeared in front of him on the roadway. He said he could not stop in time to avoid the accident.
The name of the driver has not been released.
The accident is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.