KINGMAN — Mohave County will be home to the largest renewable energy-operated data storage center in the United States, thanks to Pegasus Group Holdings. The company has announced project “Firefly,” a $5.2 billion second phase expansion of the “The Hive,” a $3 billion initiative launched in June.
The 340-megawatt solar-powered Hive is under development on a 717-acre site just south of Kingman, slightly north of the Griffith Energy facility. Firefly will be developed on a nearby parcel totaling 770 acres.
Dan Briggs, president and CEO of Pegasus, said Mohave County is an ideal place to conduct business and he complimented Mohave County officials for their assistance and cooperation.
“We are excited about phase two and hope that we will continue to be a valuable member of the Mohave County business community,” Briggs said.
Briggs said a 27-member workforce will quadruple beyond 100 employees as the Hive and Firefly phases evolve over time.
Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, said the phase two expansion commitment is exciting news for the entire state.
“We could not be more thrilled that Pegasus Group Holdings is expanding so quickly in Mohave County,” Watson said. “I’d like to thank Gov. (Doug) Ducey for his leadership in making Arizona the best place for business, and our excellent economic development partners in Mohave County.”
M. Alberto Rodriguez, Pegasus co-founder and board of directors member, credited Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach for being instrumental in the site selection and project development process.
“We are so grateful to Tami and Mohave County for providing Pegasus with overwhelming support. We couldn’t image expanding anywhere else at this time,” he said.
Ursenbach said Pegasus’ site selection decisions and confidence in Mohave County have drawn attention in the corporate world and stirred interest in possible additional business commitments.
“Pegasus has put us on the map,” Ursenbach said.
For more information, contact Ursenbach at 928-757-0960, or Carolyn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.