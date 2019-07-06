BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Animal Care & Welfare and T.L.C. Veterinary Services continue to reach out to community members seeking low-cost services for their pets.
Between July 2018 and May 2019, they partnered to provide veterinarian services to 729 pet owners and administered 1,523 vaccinations.
Their animal wellness clinics also have provided deworming medication for 379 animals and 14 wellness exams and seen 75 microchips inserted in pets, according to an Animal Care & Welfare press release..
“Residents should take advantage of these low-cost clinics where services are performed by a licensed veterinarian,” said Bradley Oliver, Bullhead City’s Support Services Division manager and Animal Care & Welfare Bureau manager. “Getting your pet licensed and vaccinated against rabies is not only required, but helps keep your pet healthy.”
The clinics, which include low-cost vaccines and health care, take place the second and fourth Thursday of every month. The next clinics will be July 11 and July 25.
Each is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bullhead City animal shelter, 2270 Trane Road.
T.L.C. also offers other vaccines and health care services for cats and dogs, Oliver said.
Owning a pet comes with many responsibilities, animal care officials say. They said people should consider the following before adopting:
- Lifelong care for the pet. This means committing to the relationship for the pet’s entire life.
- Ensuring that the pet is properly identified via tags, microchip or other means; it’s important to keep identifying information up to date.
- Adhering to local animal ordinances, including license and leash requirements.
- Helping to manage overpopulation by controlling your pets’ reproduction through containment or spaying and neutering.
- Providing vaccination and parasite control and other preventative health care by consulting a licensed veterinarian.
More information is available from the Bureau of Animal Care & Welfare at 928-763-6000.
