BULLHEAD CITY — Signatures on election petitions submitted by four of the eight candidates for Bullhead City Council are being challenged for validity, according to the Bullhead City Clerk’s office.
Two separate complaints cite problems with signatures on petitions for nomination filed by Council Member Tami Ring. One complaint was filed by Walter Keza on Monday.
The other complaint challenges signatures collected by Council Members Kathy Bruck and Mark Clark as well as candidate Waheed Zehri. That complaint was filed by Eva Corbett, also a council candidate, and Royanne Ortiz, a candidate for the Mohave Community College Board of Governors, said City Clerk Sue Stein.
Keza said he spent the weekend looking at the petitions Ring submitted to the City Clerk’s office. People fill out petitions with a signature and printed name along with personal information necessary to verify whether they are a legitimate elector.
Keza said more than 100 of the more than 300 signatures appear problematic because the writing and printing was unreadable.
“How can you read that it’s a registered voter?” he asked. “If you can’t count the name, you can’t count it.”
He also said that it appeared to him that one person signed Ring’s petition with six names.
Signatures from 307 qualified electors are needed to get on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot.
Corbett said she wasn’t prepared to comment about the complaint she filed jointly with Ortiz.
Stein said this was the first time such challenges have been made about a council election since she started in her position as city clerk in 2011.
It’s not the city clerk’s responsibility to thoroughly check the validity of voter signatures collected by candidates.
However, Stein said, each candidate’s candidacy paperwork is checked to make sure all documents are there. Any obvious issues with the petitions, such as a signature by a person from another area such as Fort Mohave or Topock, is crossed out.
The Mohave County Recorder’s Office will go through the petitions to verify whether the voter signatures are valid. The county handles voter registration.
Stein said Ring had 27 signatures above the 307 needed.
Ring said that she believes she obtained enough signatures to qualify and said the issue might be that there are “a lot of misspellings.”
“I went through Eva’s (Corbett’s) complaint, but I haven’t had time yet to go through Walt’s (Keza’s),” Ring said.
She also said that she’ll be going to the Mohave County Recorder’s Office to go through the names in question.
Ring described the signature complaints as “a little disappointing” and “petty nonsense.”
“I either got the signatures or I didn’t,” Ring added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.