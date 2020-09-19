KINGMAN — The City of Kingman’s coronavirus-related mask mandate has prompted a recall campaign targeting the mayor and three city council members.
James Coffman said he pulled papers Monday seeking the ouster of Mayor Jen Miles and that his father followed through Thursday with a secondary effort proposing the recall of Councilmembers Jamie Scott Stehly, SueAnn Mello Keener and Ken Watkins.
Coffman said the elected officials should be shown the door for their “abuse of power” in keeping the mask mandate in effect until further review at the Oct. 20 council meeting. Council Member David Wayt also voted to keep the policy in place, but he is not targeted because his term of office is expiring in just a few months.
Speaking during the Kingman City Council’s 2 1/2-hour face covering debate Tuesday, Jennifer Esposito invited citizens to sign recall petitions at Metcalf Park in downtown Kingman at 5 p.m today.
“There will be a funeral service for the mayor and any member of this council who votes in favor of ratifying this mask mandate,” Esposito said. “Recall petitions will be available for the public to sign. Please wear black and be respectful.”
Coffman said the city clerk’s office indicated that at least 1,384 valid petition signatures must be submitted by Jan. 12 to qualify the mayoral recall. He said the council recall will qualify if at least 1,438 valid petition signatures are submitted by Jan. 19.
