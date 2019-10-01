KINGMAN — That a man shot two pet dogs and killed himself after a domestic dispute with his former girlfriend in Phoenix on Saturday is another example of how animals can become a component in domestic violence.
“In the United States last year, we had over 1 million animals that were either hurt or killed due to domestic violence,” said Laura Escapule, a domestic violence advocate with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office Victim/Witness program. “Usually, if there’s some type of abuse in the home, there’s usually a direct correlation of abuse of a pet as well.”
Escapule said pets sometimes simply suffer the ill effects and stress of volatility in the home. Other times, she said, pets are physically harmed or used as threats for leverage, just like children are on many occasions.
“A lot of times, an individual will not leave their abuser because they’re scared of what may occur to their pets, so they stay in an abusive relationship,” Escapule said. She added that it’s important for victims to think of pets and animals when contemplating exiting a toxic environment.
“We talk about safety plans for individuals who are in an abusive relationship. Include your animals in that safety plan,” she said. “Come up with a safe location if you have to leave. There are shelters that take animals. Or come up with a family or friend who can maybe care for your animal.
“A lot of orders of protection now include pets as well. So, when someone contemplates an order of protection for domestic violence and is trying to get away from their abuser, they can include their animals in that order.”
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Escapule said local PetSmart and Petco stores are participating in the public information campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.