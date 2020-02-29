BULLHEAD CITY — A total of 10 dogs and two cats were adopted Friday during the first day of the PetSmart Adoption Weekend.
Mohave County Animal Shelter and Friends of Mohave Animal Shelter brought a total of 10 dogs and five cats.
“We went home and we adopted every single dog that we brought with us,” said Lynn Kannianen, Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter president.
The adoption weekend continued on Saturday and Kannianen said that they will be at the Bullhead City PetSmart next Saturday as well, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There is a $125 fee for a dog/puppy and $65 for a cat.
Kannianen said the dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and made sure that their vaccines are up to date. Cats are spayed or neutered and if they are over 13 weeks old they are given the rabies shot, however, they are not microchipped.
“All the pets come with a free vet visit in Kingman,” said Kannianen.
“It’s been busy so far,” said Emily Black, an employee at Mohave County Animal Shelter, talking about the first day of the adoption weekend.
Besides the adoption of pets, Kannianen said, they had received monetary donations as well as a $500 donation toward Friends of Mohave Animal Shelter.
“All donations to Friends are 100% tax-deductible and a receipt will be sent. Donations of dog and puppy food, cat and kitten food and kitty litter are always welcome at the shelter, 950 Buchanan Street in Kingman,” said Kannianen. “Orders may be placed on chewy.com and delivered to the shelter as well. Monetary donations will be used to pay for vaccinations and surgeries.”
Donations can be made to the Mohave County Animal Shelter (950 Buchanan St., Kingman), Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter (P.O. Box 1224, Kingman) or PayPal.me/FMCAS.
“In March, we are going to be having the adopt-a-pit month,” said Kannianen. “So we will be coming with a lot of our pit mixes.”
Both Kannianen and Black agreed that they would like to thank the community for coming out and supporting them during the adoption weekend.
