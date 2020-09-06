PHOENIX (AP) — For the second day in a row, the high temperature in Phoenix hit a record for the date when 112 degrees Fahrenheit was reported Sunday.
The National Weather Service said the previous record of 111 degrees Fahrenheit for Sept. 6 was set in 2013.
The record came amid a western heat wave that drove temperatures into triple digits in California, Nevada and Arizona that set or approached historical high temperatures and strained energy systems in California and Nevada.
Phoenix on Saturday set a high-temperature record of 115 degrees Fahrenheit for the date, breaking a previous record set in 1945.
The city’s fire department on Sunday was called to rescue hikers reporting heat symptoms on two different urban hiking areas across the city. The Phoenix Fire Department said one female hiker walked down a Deems Hill Recreation Area trail with the assistance of rescuers before being taken to a hospital for treatment. A group hiking Camelback Mountain was escorted down by rescuers and medically evaluated but none required transportation to the hospital, the department said.
In southern Arizona, Tucson was expected to hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit. In northern Arizona, an excessive heat warning included the Grand Canyon and temperatures were reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Flagstaff.
High temperatures in the Tri-state included 118 in Bullhead City, 119 in Laughlin, and 120 in Needles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.