LAKE HAVASU CITY — A pilot suffered a minor injury but his passenger was unharmed after a small plane crashed near Lake Havasu on Sunday morning.
The plane was reported to have gone into the water at about 10 a.m. The ultralight-style aircraft was found by emergency personnel on land near Pilot Rock, on the Arizona side of the lake.
The pilot was found with a minor injury to his ankle; the woman passenger was uninjured, according to a news release issued by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Neither person in the aircraft was identified.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety Deputies and members of the MCSO Dive Rescue and Recovery Team traveled by boat to the area with members of the Lake Havasu City Fire Department on board.
Deputies and Lake Havasu Fire personnel hiked up to the crash site, where they found the pilot and passenger.
A helicopter was requested to transport the injured pilot because of the extreme terrain.
The pilot reported that the engine shut off during his flight, but would not restart.
He struck several rocks, which caused the aircraft to roll onto its side during his attempt to perform an emergency landing.
The National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, and Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, are investigating this incident further.
