BULLHEAD CITY — Rotary Park is the site of the largest softball competition the city has ever hosted.
The 2020 Bullhead City/Laughlin Senior Games, which began Jan. 12 and ends Sunday, had 82 teams sign up to play in the softball competition.
One telltale sign that softball was going on is that not too many vehicles were parked close to the fields. A ball came flying over the fence. No cars were injured.
Overall, the Senior Games have attracted nearly 50% more athletes this year than in 2019: about 1,650 compared with 1,162 last year, according to Dave Heath, the city’s Parks and Recreation superintendent.
Steve Perez used to play for the Animals, a senior team with players from in and around Modesto, California. Perez has lived in Bullhead City for about five years now and was watching his old team play Thursday morning against the Sidewinders from Sun City, Arizona. Both are teams of age-70-and-older players.
“He had a knee replacement and this guy had both knees replacement,” Perez said as he pointed out some of his former teammates from the sidelines. “And that guy has two new knees and a new hip.”
He said the players go through all of that because they love playing the game so much.
The fields where the games have been played “look great,” he said. “The city has been doing a nice job.”
Perez turned his full attention back to the game.
“Run, run, run!” he hollered as a batter was making his way toward a base after a hit.
A woman rooting for the Sidewinders also complimented the city about how well it takes care of the softball fields.
“Senior softball is so much fun,” said Carolyn Lavis, from Sun City.
She used to play in a women’s team. Her husband, Mike, plays with the Sidewinders.
They were staying at the Aquarius in Laughlin and have been satisfied with their experiences here.
Good rooms are important because teams doing well can have days in which they play multiple times. Good food and a nice bath can be the most important things to do after that much play time.
She smiled as she made one comment, however:
The casinos “need to loosen their slots.”
One of the business owners with a booth at the tournament,
Suncoast West, was happy with the amount of sales going on. Players were buying Adidas shoes and equipment, especially bats, said Mark McDaniel from Citrus Heights, California.
McDaniel also plays senior softball. He pointed to his scar from knee replacement surgery.
He said coming here for games is preferable over Las Vegas.
“The town is clean and the fields are nice,” he said.
In the only exception to the age-50-and-up rule, softball teams with players age 40 and older participate. They will play over the weekend.
