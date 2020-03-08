KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man charged with 21 felony counts including vehicle theft and credit card theft may accept a plea offer.
William Eugene Weiss’ attorney, Ken Beane, asked a judge last week to set a change of plea hearing for his client. He said he expects the prosecutor’s plea offer to be modified.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. set a change of plea hearing for March 25. Weiss, 30, is being held in custody without bond.
Weiss is charged with eight counts of vehicle theft, six counts of credit card theft and one count of second-degree burglary in one criminal case.
Weiss also is charged in a second case with vehicle theft, misconduct involving weapons and misconduct involving body armor. A third case charges him with two counts of vehicle theft and criminal trespassing.
Weiss also is charged with violating his probation from a 2016 case in which he received probation after pleading guilty to trafficking in stolen property. He also was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to attempted burglary, court records show.
On Jan. 8, Weiss, 30, allegedly stole a 2017 Mega flatbed trailer, valued at $2,500, from a Fort Mohave residence. The trailer was recovered at a Bullhead City residence on Surf Spray Drive, Bullhead City police reported.
Detectives searched Weiss’ home on Dec. 24 and discovered an Arizona license plate that had been stolen through the sheriff’s office. The trailer the license had been attached to was not recovered. A 2006 Forri box trailer, valued at $10,000, was recovered.
In an incident on Dec. 2, Weiss allegedly stole a 1998 Yamaha quad, valued at $1,350, and a 2006 Yamaha quad, valued at $2,925, from a Bullhead City residence on Dorado Drive. The quads were recovered Dec. 24 at Weiss’ residence, Bullhead City police reported.
Also on Dec. 24, Bullhead City detectives recovered from Weiss’s home a Dell laptop computer and five credit cards that had been stolen Dec. 17 in a burglary of a neighboring residence.
