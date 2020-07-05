BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man will be going to the Arizona Department of Corrections if a Kingman judge approves a plea agreement entered Thursday.
Gregory Murphy, 60, pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs for sale in separate cases.
Prosecutor David Wayt said officers seized 14 grams of methamphetamine during a November 2016 search of a Bullhead City home in the 2300 block of Mohave Ridge Avenue. Wayt said Murphy admitted buying an ounce of meth two or three times each week, selling most for profit to fund personal use of the rest.
Wayt said another two grams of meth was confiscated from Murphy’s home in the 1200 block of Court Avenue in February 2019. The deputy county attorney told the court that Murphy again admitted meth sales, further stating he was working as a drug courier.
The proposed plea deal that would dismiss drug paraphernalia charges requires Judge Billy Sipe to order concurrent 6 1/2-year prison terms for each drug sale conviction. Sipe told attorneys they should be prepared to explain why he should be required to run the prison terms together when the sales offenses were committed about 2 1/2 years apart.
Sipe will consider accepting the plea deal and imposing sentence at a hearing scheduled Aug. 3.
