KINGMAN — A two-year prison term is mandated in a plea agreement resolving a Fort Mohave man’s drug and weapons case.
Jedidiah Barnes, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley said the case against Barnes arose from a Jan. 27, 2018, traffic stop in the vicinity of Highway 95 and Aztec Road in Fort Mohave. She said a county K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle following the stop.
Ashley said deputies asked Barnes if he had a weapon after spotting an ammunition clip in the vehicle. Barnes said he had no weapon, but a pat-down search located a handgun on his person, Ashley said.
A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up a little more than 12 grams of methamphetamine. The plea deal dismisses a possession of dangerous drugs count, two weapons offenses, assisting a criminal street gang and promoting prison contraband.
Judge Billy Sipe scheduled an Aug. 21 sentencing hearing.
