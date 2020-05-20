KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man who repeatedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant entered a plea agreement in Mohave County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Terms of the deal for Stephen Martin, 60, require Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert to order a 16-year prison term at a June 18 sentencing hearing.
The agreement dismisses a 2018 case involving theft of means of transportation, and a 2019 case involving weapon and drug paraphernalia charges. Martin pleaded guilty to two charges of sale of dangerous drugs, with three such charges being dismissed.
Prosecutor Kellen Marlow said the informant, who was working for the state gang task force, purchased methamphetamine from Martin on five occasions during a 10-day period last June. The meth involved in the transactions totaled nearly 3 pounds.
Marlow told Lambert that one conviction involved a June 20 sale of about a pound of meth in Golden Valley. He said the other conviction involved the sale of another pound of the drug on June 27 in Bullhead City.
Marlow said the three other sale charges that are being dismissed involved increments of two ounces, a quarter-pound and a half-pound of meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.