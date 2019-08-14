KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man charged in an episode of violence will evade a possible prison sentence under terms of a plea agreement entered Tuesday in Mohave County Superior Court.
Terms of the deal require Judge Rick Lambert to place Tyler Ziilch, 38, on probation at a Sept. 9 sentencing hearing.
Lambert also has discretion to order up to a year in the county jail.
Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the May 31 incident occurred at the victim’s home in the 1900 block of East Robson Circle. She said the victim asked Ziilch to leave because he was being disorderly.
Fromelt said Ziilch left, but returned about 30 minutes later and was yelling and throwing things. She said both men pulled knives but set them down before they began fighting.
Fromelt said Ziilch used a humidifier as a weapon during an altercation that occurred both in and outside the home. She said Ziilch attacked the victim with the humidifier and used it to punch holes in the walls and smash a window.
Ziilch reportedly used the humidifier to batter the victim’s truck and shatter the windshield. Fromelt said Ziilch was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where he was treated for a back injury.
The plea agreement dismisses aggravated assault and other charges in exchange for criminal damage and disorderly conduct with a weapon convictions.
Lambert also can order Ziilch to pay up to $20,000 restitution for property damage.
