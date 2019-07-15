KINGMAN — A 10-year prison term is mandated in a plea agreement entered for an accused Bullhead City drug dealer. The deal resolves three methamphetamine cases against Kevin Goc, 51.
One case involving a 10-gram seizure during a traffic stop is dismissed in the plea agreement that was detailed during a July 8 hearing in Kingman. Goc pleaded guilty in each of the other cases to a reduced charge of attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
A 3 1/2-year prison term will result from seizure of five grams of methamphetamine, more than $400 in cash, a handgun and drug paraphernalia during a September 2017 search of Goc’s home at 444 Lee Ave. Prosecutor Kellen Marlow said Goc admitted selling methamphetamine to make money.
A 6 1/2-year prison term is applied to seizure of four grams of meth from the same home in April 2018. Marlow said Goc admitted continuing to sell drugs because he couldn’t get a job.
Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.