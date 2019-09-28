BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce’s Oktober Fest on Saturday was an opportunity for area residents to celebrate.
What most were celebrating was an opportunity to get out of the house without boiling temperatures limiting outdoor activities.
“There’s been a lot of traffic,” said Charlie Moses, who along with his wife, Susan, operates Kustom Wood Creations of Kingman. The two make and sell hand-made wood items and were among the many vendors lined close to the big ramada at Bullhead Community Park on Saturday.
“We’re having a good day,” Moses said.
Down the vendors alley a few spots, Charlie and Victoria, of The Recyclers, weren’t ready to call it a good day, but they weren’t calling it a bad one, either.
The Bullhead City residents were displaying and selling their hand-made wind chimes and jewelry, metal products in many cases made with, as their name implied, recycled items such as silverware, dinnerware, pots and pans.
“It’s fun to get out,” Victoria said as she enjoyed a dish of ice cream she had purchased from another on-site vendor. “We get some exposure.”
“We make all this stuff ourselves,” Charlie added as Victoria gave him the dish for the final bite of ice cream.
“That’s good ice cream,” Victoria said.
Kaitlyn Bruno was touring Community Park, pulling her daughter, May, in a wagon, accompanied by her brother, Shawn Jackson.
“The activities,” she said when asked what brought her to Community Park. “I’m letting my daughter walk around and see people, see things.
“It’s an opportunity to be outside,” she added. “It’s a little windy, but at least it’s not hot.”
That was a sentiment shared by many.
“It was really nice early this morning,” said Paul Burpee, proprietor of Out of the Desert Custom Signs of Mohave Valley, another of the vendors bringing hand-made items to the park. “It started to get humid; I thought, ‘Is this Texas?’ but overall, it’s been a good day.”
Burpee makes custom signs — he had dozens of small household plaques on display — mostly out of pine.
“I’ll work with any wood,” he said, reciting reasons why one wood is better than another for a specific purpose. “But these signs, they’re mainly pine.”
Burpee said he has worked as a handyman and built many things. He said he decided to market some of his signs at the Bullhead City Farmers Market. He decided to expand, joining the 20 or so vendors at Saturday’s Oktober Fest.
“I started with a hand router,” he said. “I learned I was going to have to spend a lot of time doing what I wanted to do, so I found a cheap laser router. I have two of them now.”
He said the weather finally is starting to cooperate.
“It’s only been the last week or so that it’s been cool enough to use it,“ he said.
While Burpee prefers pine for his signs, Moses said he has been working primarily with Baltic birch to make a collection of wine boxes, signs, coasters, earrings and other wood items.
“It’s a good wood for what I do,” he said.
In addition to vendors selling crafts, several local agencies and groups had informational booths. There was a voter registration booth and next door was a booth manned by volunteers from the H20 Committee, a political action committee supporting passage of Proposition 415. A Yes On Prop. 415 sign was on display in the parking lot between Community Park and the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce building while the No on 415 camp also was represented with hired sign-carriers near all the park entrances along Highway 95.
Oktober Fest, of course, is about more than vendors and politics. There were a variety of live entertainers performing throughout the 12-hour event; a “beer garden” under the ramada was a popular resting spot and German food was available for purchase. There also were a few events for participants of all ages.
The Bullhead City version is based on Oktoberfest, an annual Bavarian celebration that begins in mid-September and runs through early October. The origin is attributed to the marriage of then-prince Ludwig to PrincessTherese of Saxe-Hidburghausen in October of 1810. Munich invited residents and travelers to attend festivities to celebrate the royal event.
