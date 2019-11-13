BULLHEAD CITY — The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Colorado River Chapter 32-7, will conduct its second annual Veterans Appreciation Poker Run on Saturday.
Registration is from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Bullhead City Moose Lodge 1860, 2620 Miracle Mile. Breakfast will be available for a small cost.
Entry fee is $25 for motorcycle operators and $15 for co-riders.
Maps and directions for the next five stops of the poker run will be available at registration. Poker hands must be turned in by 2 p.m.
The end point is VFW Post 10005, 1611 E. Marble Canyon Drive in Bullhead City, where lunch will be available at a small cost.
High-hand prize is $100 and low-hand prize is $50.
There also will be a raffle, 50/50 drawing and silent auction as well as a special auction for a $500 Bank Street Gun Shop gift certificate.
Proceeds go to Vets Helping Vets, a 501(c)(19) organization benefitting local veterans in need.
For more information, go to www.cvma32-7.org or call 626-945-5988.
