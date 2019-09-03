BULLHEAD CITY — And it wasn’t even a full moon.
A Bullhead City man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a bizarre incident in Old Bullhead.
Don Earl Kelso, 25, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer and for failure to provide a full and truthful name, according to Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department.
Kelso was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
His arrest Tuesday came after an incident that began around 9 p.m. Monday night in the area of Highway 95 and Sixth Street. Police responded to a report of a man — naked — running around the area.
Responding officers found him but he refused to stop and ignored an officer’s commands. When the officer approached him, the man — later identified as Kelso — allegedly punched the officer in the face, causing a minor injury (a mouth full of blood).
The man then fled the scene on foot, heading toward the nearby desert area.
Police searched for the man on foot, in patrol vehicles and using a helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, but could not locate him.
About four hours later, around 1 a.m., police received more reports of a man running around naked in the area of Highway 95 and Third Street, a short distance from the earlier sighting.
This time, police took the man into custody but he refused to provide a name to identify himself.
Police later confirmed his identity through the use of fingerprints on file from previous arrests.
