BULLHEAD CITY — A citizen’s tip to police reportedly led to the arrest Thursday of a suspect in the Wednesday armed robbery of a Bullhead City business.
Police arrested Alonso Avalos, 28, for suspicion of armed robbery and disorderly conduct with a firearm.
The Bullhead City Police Department reported Alonso’s arrest about 24 hours after the Cricket Wireless store, in the 1700 block of Highway 95, was robbed at gunpoint.
No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
The robber, dressed in dark clothing, produced a black handgun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, triggering a manhunt in the area near the store.
While the manhunt didn’t lead to Avalos’ arrest, a citizen notified police, apparently after seeing a photo from the surveillance video that was posted on the police department’s Facebook page as well as in the Thursday edition of the Mohave Valley Daily News and on the Daily News’ website.
