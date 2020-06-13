BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police Chief Brian Williamson has spent much of his career in professional law enforcement preparing for situations he hopes never happen.
Unfortunately, many of them do occur. As Bullhead City’s emergency management coordinator in addition to being the chief of the police department, it’s Williamson’s job to guide city government agencies in particular and residents in general through any unexpected situation.
“The job of the emergency manager for the city, on a day-to-day basis, is to ensure that the city is prepared to respond to emergencies or disasters, is able to respond to those emergencies and disasters, and to recover from those emergencies and disasters,” said Williamson, who was named emergency management coordinator for the city when he was deputy police chief. Williamson, who joined the Bullhead City Police Department in 1998 after four years in the U.S. Army and five years with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, was promoted to deputy chief in 2003 and became chief in 2013 following the retirement of Rodney Head.
“In emergency management, you practice an all-hazards approach; when you prepare, you make plans. What that does is it gives you a framework to follow for whatever situation presents itself. It gives you the skills to work through it.”
The training manual lists a number of emergency situations.
Flooding, fire and earthquakes are natural disasters that may require emergency response such as evacuations. Mass-casualty events, like a plane crash or multiple-vehicle crash, also are in the mix and often are scenarios for tabletop emergency response exercises. So are active shooters, barricaded suspects and hostage situations. Major power outages, which can cripple an entire region, also present challenges and are discussed in response plans.
And so are pandemics.
“Pandemics are included,” he said, noting that “all hazards” truly means all hazards.
“Although there’s no playbook (for responding to COVID-19) ... if you’re trained and function under an all-hazards approach, you have the framework (for response) already there.”
Williamson said he recalled helping plan the city’s actions to minimize the impact of the H1N1 pandemic — the swine flu — in 2009. The local impact of that pandemic was minor. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been much greater — and likely will continue for some time.
Williamson noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has been more than a health emergency.
“It’s also an economic emergency to a degree,” he said, noting that many people lost jobs — some temporarily, others permanently — when businesses were closed to stem the spread of the disease. That impacted the day-to-day lives of many residents, who quickly depleted food banks and other resources from outreach agencies. Williamson, the city and the police department have been involved in a number of food distribution efforts; they also have worked with agencies such as the River Fund, Inc., to coordinate other services to people in need.
“Just little things like that,” he said. “That’s really emergency management in action.”
Most of Williamson’s emergency management duties are aimed at keeping the city operating.
“Continuity of operations ... continuity of government,” he said. “Our job is to continue running. That was kind of my first step. The city is going to stay up and running and this is how we’re going to stay up and running.
“A lot of that ... sometimes you experience luck, but a lot of that is planned. (City Manager) Toby (Cotter) and I worked together. From the very beginning, we talked about what could go wrong. We put in place what they call mitigators — to mitigate the impact. Keep that from knocking all those other dominoes over ... to have the least amount of dominoes falling.”
The best way for the city to serve its residents is to continue to provide services that people rely upon. And while many departments have been forced to make modifications in their operations, nearly all have remained open in some capacity.
Williamson said his first obligation was to his own department, to make sure the police force had enough staffing and a plan to utilize that staffing in the most effective manner.
He said a pandemic scenario includes preparation for the loss of up to half of the work force — assuming that many officers would be unable to work because they were a victim of a disease or because it had affected their household.
“What to we do to mitigate so we don’t get to 50%?”
The first answer:
“Let’s get the personal protective equipment” and protocols such as social distancing and hygiene in place. And continue to emphasize the importance of those protocols.
“We had to stay upright,” he said. “We really haven’t suffered any significant loss. Part of that is luck, but part of it — I like to think — is preparation.”
Preparation for the first emergency and subsequent ones, he noted.
He used N95 masks — the professional-grade medical masks recommended for first-responders and health-care professionals — as an example.
“I think what COVID did was show the importance for being prepared for a rare event,” he said. “When it happens, you’re either prepared or you’re not.”
He said the police department had an ample supply of N95 masks from the beginning of the pandemic in early March. But, he added, he immediately ordered more, fearing the supply might dry up. It did, although the department still has ample equipment on hand for now.
“On March 13, I set out to find as many N95 masks,” he said. “We placed an order right then and we still haven’t seen those masks.
“We had plenty. But in my preparedness mind, I say don’t cancel that order. I don’t think any of us know with any certainty how long this will last.”
He said the department’s order for masks likely was redirected somewhere else by a federal or state agency.
Staffing problems never became an issue, he said, because the officers have been able to stay healthy. He credited the men and women of the BHCPD for that.
“They’ve become more aware,” he said. He said officers have discretion on whether or not to wear face coverings. And, he said, officers still are patrolling the streets.
“They are on the streets as much (as before),” he said, “but what we have done is if there is an opportunity to address a call for service without a face-to-face contact ... we do that as much as we can.”
Officers have discretion in that matter, too.
“They know based on the totality of the circumstances,” he said.
Williamson has heard and seen complaints and criticisms over what precautions are or aren’t being followed. He asked residents to have a little patience with one another.
“People are processing a lot of information,” he said. “I think people are doing what’s best for them.
“Everybody at every level is new to this. When you’re in the presence of a confused message, there is confusion. This is a long, drawn-out emergency (and everyone is searching for) what works for them.
“I just ask that people do what they can. We are in a pandemic. It’s still spreading,” he said, fully aware of a spike in cases in Arizona, Mohave County and, particularly, Bullhead City in recent weeks. “People are going to get sick for as long as this is around. I don’t think it’s going to go away any time soon.”
