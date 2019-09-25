BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department has issued notifications about two Level 2 sex offenders who are residents of the community.
The two — Brandon Alexander Davenport, 31, and David Brian Lawson, 57 — are not currently wanted by police. The Bullhead City Police Department recently sent flyers to residents who live close to where the registered sex offenders reside.
Sex offender notifications are not intended to increase fear; instead, the police department said it believes that an informed community is a safer community. The department will not tolerate people who use the information to threaten, intimidate or harass offenders.
The notifications in Arizona are a product of “Megan’s Law,” named after 7-year-old Megan Kanka, who was raped and murdered by a sex offender who lived in her neighborhood in 1994. Megan’s parents demanded legislative action and believed that every parent should have the right to know if a sexual predator moves into their neighborhood.
Davenport, residing in the 400 block of Lee Avenue, was convicted in 2009 of sexual conduct with a minor in Yavapai County, Arizona. He was sentenced to one year in state prison.
Lawson, whose listed address is in the 300 block of Rio Grande Court, was convicted in 2003 of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under age 15 in Ventura County, California, and was convicted in 2012 of sexual battery in San Luis Obispo County, California.
Concerned residents can log onto free websites to search for sex offenders (Level 2 & 3) by zip code, address or by name at OffenderWatch by going to www.communitynotification.com/cap_main.php?office=55590.
Citizens may enter any address of interest to them, and see a map and listing of offenders within their preferred radius of that address. Then, they may confidentially register the address to be continuously monitored by the agency, which will send to them an email alerting them if an offender or predator should move near their registered address. Usually, citizens will register their homes, work addresses, parks, playgrounds, bus stops or other addresses of interest to them. Citizens may confidentially register to be notified if a specific offender, who they wish to track, moves from a present address. Citizens may register as many addresses as they like, at no cost.
