BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police have identified the man killed after he stepped in front of a vehicle on Highway 95 last week.
Police said John William Pickel, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pickel, who had no known address and was considered a transient by police, reportedly stepped into the roadway on Highway 95 just north of First Street around 5:10 p.m. on April 1.
A Bullhead City police officer, the first emergency responder on the scene, administered CPR until paramedics arrived but Pickel could not be resuscitated.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities. No charges were recommended at the time.
