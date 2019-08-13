BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Tuesday released more information on the accident that claimed the life of a Bullhead City man Monday afternoon.
Reports said that Richard Eugene Harker, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene, at the intersection of Highway 95 and Thunderstruck Drive in front of Mohave High School.
Rachel Ann Lukken, 40, of Bullhead City, was a passenger in Harker’s Mercury Grand Marquis and was seriously injured in the accident. She was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.
Stacey Mischelle Studer, 41, of Mohave Valley, was the driver of a Ford F-350 pickup. She was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center by Bullhead City Fire Department paramedics with undisclosed injuries.
Condition updates on Studer and Lukken were not available Tuesday night.
According to reports, Harker’s Mercury was northbound on Highway 95 when, for unknown reasons, it crossed into the southbound lanes and struck Studer’s pickup head-on.
Reports indicated that neither Harker nor Lukken were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
The accident was reported around 4:45 p.m. Monday; Highway 95 was not reopened completely until after 8 p.m. with traffic rerouted while emergency personnel and investigators worked the scene.
