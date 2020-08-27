BULLHEAD CITY — The police department was called Tuesday afternoon to the 2800 block of Highway 95 on the report of a deceased man.
Bullhead City Fire Department personnel were already on the scene.
William James Temple, 58, was found in the wash between Walmart and Star Nursery, according to police.
A local transient, his death did not appear suspicious in nature and no foul play is suspected. No cause of death has been released publicly.
His family has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.