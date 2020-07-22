BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police divulged a little more information on a shooting Tuesday that left a Bullhead City man dead.
Robert Cisneros, 46, died after being shot outside his residence in the 600 block of Mead Lane.
Police said Wednesday that Cisneros was involved in a large confrontation between families, who reportedly showed up at the Mead Lane residence to talk about ongoing issues. A verbal argument turned physical and ended with Cisneros being shot.
No suspects have been arrested although police have interviewed a number of people who were involved in the confrontation. The case will be forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges one the investigation has been completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.