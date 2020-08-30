BULLHEAD CITY — Complying with “Megan’s Law,” the Bullhead City Police Department has issued a community notice of a Level 3 sex offender in the city.
The Bullhead City Police Department recently sent flyers to residents who live close to where the following sex offender resides, in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive.
Ronald Dwayne Rowton, 58, was convicted in 1992 of attempted sexual abuse in the third degree. He subsequently had convictions in 2006 and 2019 for failure to register as a sex offender.
Rowton is described as being 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
“Megan’s Law” requires law enforcement authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders. Under this federal law, the Bullhead City Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are required to notify community members when a Level 2 or Level 3 sex offender moves into their neighborhood.
“Megan’s Law” was named after 7-year-old Megan Kanka, who was raped and murdered by a sex offender who lived in her neighborhood. Megan’s parents demanded legislative action and believed that every parent should have the right to know if a sexual predator moves into their neighborhood.
A risk assessment determines the level of sex offender based on a series of questions and point values. There are four different levels of sex offenders: Level 0 is “registration-only” sex offenders. These are offenders who were convicted before June 30, 1996, (before “Megan’s Law”). Level 1 offenders also are not community notifiable by state statute. Level 2 and Level 3 sex offenders are community notifiable. Level 3 is the highest level and are sex offenders who are considered most likely to reoffend.
In a statement accompanying information on Rowton, the Bullhead City Police Department said, “Sex offender notifications are not intended to increase fear; instead the Bullhead City Police Department believes that an informed community is a safer community. The police department will not tolerate people who use the information to threaten, intimidate or harass offenders.”
Concerned residents can log onto free websites to search for sex offenders (Level 2 & 3) by ZIP code, address or by name. At OffenderWatch ( www.communitynotification.com/cap_main.php?office=55590 ), residents may enter any address of interest to them, and see a map listing offenders within their preferred radius of that address. Then, they may register confidentially the address to be continuously monitored by the agency, which will send to them an email alerting them if an offender or predator should move near their registered address. Usually, citizens will register their homes, work addresses, parks, playgrounds, bus stops or other addresses of interest to them. Citizens also may confidentially register to be notified if a specific offender, who they wish to track, moves from a present address. Citizens may register as many addresses as they like, at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.