BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department, in accordance with “Megan’s Law,” has issued a community notification about a convicted sex offender who has moved into the city.
Thomas Lee Harvard, 47, has been registered as living in the 2200 block of First Street. He was convicted in Wyoming in 2004 of immoral or indecent acts and is listed as a Level 2 sex offender.
The police department recently sent flyers to residents in the neighborhood, informing them of Harvard’s presence in the area.
Sex offender notifications are not intended to increase fear; instead the Bullhead City Police Department believes that an informed community is a safer community.
The police department will not tolerate people who use the information to threaten, intimidate or harass offenders.
Megan’s Law is a federal law that requires law enforcement agencies to notify the public when a Level 2 or Level 3 sex offender moves into their neighborhood. Megan’s Law was named after 7-year-old Megan Kanka, who was raped and murdered by a sex offender who lived in her neighborhood. Megan’s parents demanded legislative action and believed that every parent should have the right to know if a sexual predator moves into their neighborhood.
Concerned residents can log onto free websites to search for sex offenders (level 2 & 3) by zip code, address or by name. At OffenderWatch, www.community
notification.com/cap_main.php?office=55590, citizens may enter any address of interest to them, and see a map and listing of offenders within their preferred radius of that address. Then, they may confidentially register the address to be continuously monitored by the agency, which will send them an email alerting them if an offender or predator should move near their registered address.
Usually, citizens will register their homes, work addresses, parks, playgrounds, bus stops or other addresses of interest to them.
Citizens also may confidentially register to be notified if a specific offender, who they wish to track, moves from a present address. Citizens may register as many addresses as they like, at no cost.
