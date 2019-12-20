BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department, BHCPD, recently sent flyers to residents who live close to where the following sex offenders reside.
Megan’s Law requires law enforcement authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders. Under this federal law, the BHCPD and other law enforcement agencies are required to notify community members when a level 2 and level 3 sex offender moves into their neighborhood.
Megan’s Law was named after 7-year-old Megan Kanka who was brutally raped and murdered by a sex offender who lived in her neighborhood. Megan’s parents demanded legislative action and believed that every parent should have the right to know if a sexual predator moves into their neighborhood.
A risk assessment determines what level sex offender they are based on a series of questions and point values.
There are 4 different levels of sex offenders: Level 0 is “registration-only” sex offenders. These are offenders who were convicted before June 30, 1996 (before “Megan’s Law”).
Level 1 offenders also are not community notifiable by State Statute. Level 2 and level 3 sex offenders are community notifiable. Level 3 is the highest level and are sex offenders who are considered most likely to reoffend.
Level 3 Sex Offenders
Name: David Allen Horne
Race: White
Age: 55
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 255 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Address: 700 block of Palo Verde Drive, Bullhead City
General information: In 2001, Horne pled guilty to seven counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 5 years in prison. In 2018, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Mohave County.
Name: John Stephen Lowe
Race: White
Age: 68
Height: 5-foot-3
Weight: 170 pounds
Hair: White
Eyes: Hazel
Address: 2200 block of Del Rey Drive, Bullhead City.
General information: In 1997, Lowe was convicted of 4 counts of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a child under 14 years old in Los Angeles County, California.
Level 2 Sex Offenders
Name: William Howard Poe Jr.
Race: White
Age: 39
Height: 6 foot
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Address: 1000 block of Desert View Lane, Bullhead City
General information: In 2002, Poe Jr. was convicted of attempted criminal sexual conduct in Michigan.
In 2005, Poe Jr. was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan.
Name: Michael Lee Mies
Race: White
Age: 60
Height: 5-11
Weight: 215 pounds
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Green
Address: 1800 block of Wendell Avenue, Bullhead City
General information: In 2008, Mies was convicted of lewd or lascivious Acts with a child under 14 years of age in San Diego County, California.
Sex offender notifications are not intended to increase fear; instead the Bullhead City Police Department believes that an informed community is a safer community.
Police won’t tolerate people who use the information to threaten, intimidate or harass offenders.
Concerned residents can log onto free websites to search for sex offenders (level 2 & 3) by ZIP code, address or by name.
At www.communitynotification.com, citizens may enter any address of interest to them, and see a map and listing of offenders within their preferred radius of that address.
They may confidentially register the address to be continuously monitored by the agency, which will send to them an email alerting them if an offender or predator should move near their registered address.
Usually, citizens will register their homes, work addresses, parks, playgrounds, bus stops or other addresses of interest to them.
Citizens also may confidentially register to be notified if a specific offender, who they wish to track, moves from their present address. Citizens may register as many addresses as they like, at no cost.
