BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department is seeking any information about a woman who has been missing for nearly four weeks.
Simone Demi Andersen, 55, left her Bullhead City residence on June 28 and hasn’t been seen since.
“She reportedly left on foot with no belongings and does not have access to a vehicle,” the Bullhead City Police Department said on a post on its Facebook page. “Her family has not heard from her since she left her Bullhead City home.”
Andersen is described as a white woman, 5-foot-5 and about 125 pounds, with green eyes and brown/blonde hair. Police are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information about Andersen is urged to contact the Bullhead City Police Department by calling the dispatch center at 928-763-1999.
