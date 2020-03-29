BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police are looking for a man for questioning about an aggravated assault that sent another man to the hospital.
Police are looking for Ryan William Shean, 30, for his possible involvement in the stabbing incident.
According to a news release from the Bullhead City Police Department, police were called to the 1000 block of Mobile Lane around 2:30 a.m. Friday for a possible fight between two men. Police were told that weapons — a gun and a knife — were involved.
Responding officers found a 24-year-old man at the scene, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. He was taken by Bullhead City Fire Department ambulance to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, then was transferred to a Las Vegas hospital for additional treatment.
His condition was not available Friday night.
Police were told that the victim and another man were involved in a fight outside a residence. Witnesses in the area reportedly broke up the fight and, as the suspect ran away, the victim fired a gunshot.
No other injuries were reported to police.
Anyone with information about Shean’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999 and ask to speak with detectives.
