BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department has assembled some tips for residents that may help them avoid becoming burglary victims.
“Thieves look for targets of opportunity,” BCPD spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said. “There are many things you can do to decrease those opportunities to avoid becoming a victim of residential (or) vehicle burglary.”
Home Burglary Prevention
- Close blinds or curtains so thieves cannot see valuables inside your home.
- Consider installing an alarm system, along with motion-activated lights in your yard.
- Do not leave a key under your door mat or flower pot or on the ledge of the door. “Those are the first places burglars look,” Fromelt said. “Instead, give a spare key to a trusted neighbor or friend.”
- Store bicycles, yard equipment or other property in a locked garage or shed. Don’t leave them unattended in the yard.
- Keep your garage door closed at all times and lock the door between the house and garage.
- When leaving town, ask a neighbor to collect your mail or newspapers or put your mail on hold at the post office. Other ways to make your home appear to be occupied include having a neighbor’s car occasionally parked in the driveway and using a timer system that turns on indoor and outdoor lights.
- Consider leaving important documents and valuable items with a family member while you are gone, or put them in a safe deposit box.
- Lock all doors and windows securely. “Thieves are quick to spot weak locks or areas that may be easily forced open” Fromelt said. Place a stick or other blocking device into your sliding glass door and window tracks. Be sure to also secure pet doors.
- Trim back any plants or bushes around your home where burglars could hide.
- Write down serial numbers and take photographs of possessions or engrave identifying information on them. “This will aid detectives in recovering your property if it is stolen,” Fromelt said.
Vehicle Burglary Prevention
- Always lock your doors and roll up your windows.
- Do not leave money or valuables in your car, especially in plain view.
- Do not leave your keys in your car.
- Do not leave your garage-door opener inside your vehicle if it’s parked in your driveway. If the opener is stolen, change the remote frequency.
- Park in well-lit areas.
- Consider an alarm system.
Fromelt also said residents should remember that burglaries not only occur during the night, but often during daylight hours as well.
Residents leaving town, she said, should ask neighbors to watch their homes and report any suspicious activity. Before leaving town, another step is to call the BCPD’s non-emergency dispatch number, 928 763-1999, and request extra patrols/vacation watch.
Residents can keep personal property inventory lists at reportit.leads
online.com, which is a free, secure online service.
Information on starting a Neighborhood Watch is available from BCPD community services officer Lorrie Duggins at 928-763-9200, extension 204.
