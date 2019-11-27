BULLHEAD CITY — The pedestrian who was killed when he stepped in front of an oncoming vehicle on Tuesday has been identified.
Charles James Kiklis Sr., 82, of Bullhead City, was pronounced dead at the scene, on Highway 68 between the Laughlin Bridge and Davis Camp.
According to Bullhead City Police Department reports, Kiklis was struck around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses told police that Kiklis stepped into the roadway and was struck by a northbound vehicle that could not avoid the impact.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. No citations have been issued.
Bullhead City Police are continuing the investigation.
