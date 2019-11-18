BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department has released details of what it says led to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.
Authorities are continuing their search for Jonathan Wallace, 27, in connection with the incident. A felony warrant has been issued for Wallace’s arrest, according to a news release issued Monday.
Anyone with information about Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to contact the BHCPD’s non-emergency dispatch number, 928-763-1999.
Another man turned himself in Sunday morning at the police department. Benjie Junior Nunez, 27, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He is being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
Kevin Castro Hurtado, 24, was fatally shot in his car in the incident near the intersection of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive on Sunday morning. Vianney Barron, 20, suffered a bullet graze to her leg. She was treated at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and released.
According to police, Nunez and Castro Hurtado reportedly had planned to have a physical fight around 2 a.m. Sunday outside the Family Dollar store in the 2500 block of Commercial Way, south of Marina Boulevard and east of Clearwater Drive. The two men had been in an altercation a couple of weeks earlier, police said in a news release.
Castro Hurtado, Barron and two other men arrived at the location. The group left once they thought Nunez wasn’t coming.
However, Nunez followed Castro Hurtado in his vehicle after he left.
Nunez and one of his passengers, believed to have been Wallace, were armed with guns. Castro Hurtado was fatally shot in the vicinity of Marina and Clearwater. Barron was injured.
The two other passengers with the couple weren’t harmed.
Barron has set up a Go Fund Me account. The address is www.gofundme.com/f/drsde-kevin-castro. She is seeking help to pay for her husband’s funeral, using the name her husband went by, Kevin Castro.
