BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police have received several complaints about a Social Security phone scam.
Residents have reported receiving phone calls from scam artists claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, according to a department news release.
The caller tries to obtain personal information or money by using threats, such as stopping Social Security checks, spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said.
“The Bullhead City Police Department would like to remind residents to NEVER give out personal information, including bank account and Social Security information, over the phone (or) internet or by mail… unless YOU initiated the contact with the person or company,” she said.
Fromelt also offered a warning about phishing scams, in which someone pretends to be from a legitimate organization and asks for personal information for verification purposes.
“Simply hang up and call the number you know to be legitimate,” she said.
Scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at http://ftc.gov/complaint.
More information on scams is available at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office website: www.azag.gov.
Fromelt said that citizens’ reports help the FTC and other law enforcement agencies investigate scams and bring crooks to justice.
