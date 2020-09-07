BULLHEAD CITY — Animal Care and Welfare officers are looking for additional information about a dog bite that occurred Wednesday night at Rotary Park.
Two juvenile sisters reported that a stray dog bit them both while they were near the basketball courts. Both girls were bit on the hands and sought medical treatment at a local hospital.
The stray dog is described as a brown medium size dog, with a medium length coat and long tail, of an unknown breed.
Officers searched the area, but the dog has not yet been located.
If anyone has any information to help ACW officers for standard quarantine procedures, call the Bureau of Animal Care and Welfare at 928-763-6000. Refer to case No. 20-05340.
