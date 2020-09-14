BULLHEAD CITY — Last month, an unknown man presented a counterfeit $50 bill in an attempt to defraud the Family Dollar store in the 1100 block of Highway 95, according to the Bullhead City Police Department.
A clerk at the store said the man attempted to buy a few groceries using the bill. The clerk kept the bill and told him it was a fake.
He was seen leaving with white woman who had green hair.
The man is described as a white adult, possibly in his 40s. He had graying hair and a short beard as well as several tattoos.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the BHCPD, regarding case No. 20-04995. During weekday business hours call 928-763-9200 or, after hours, 928-763-1999.
