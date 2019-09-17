BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police are searching for two people who allegedly stole from a man at his home.
Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $750 for any information leading to the arrest of Rochele Marie Magana, 37, and John Cort Lavigne, 34.
According to the Bullhead City Police Department, a man reported on Sept. 11 that Magana, his ex-girlfriend, came to his residence to gather her belongings. Once inside, he said, she produced a gun, threatened him and demanded all the money he had. She left with the stolen cash.
On Sept. 13, the same victim reported that his 2018 Toyota Tacoma was stolen from his residence in the 1700 block of Sea Creek Drive. The orange truck later was spotted in the desert off Silver Creek Road. Responding officers saw a man, later identified as Lavigne, run from the scene. Lavigne reportedly is an associate of Magana.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either Lavigne or Magana is urged to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-9200 or 928-763-1999 after business hours. Callers also may contact Mohave Silent Witness at 888-227-8780. Callers may remain anonymous.
Lavigne is sought on suspicion of theft of means of transportation. Magana is sought on suspicion of armed robbery
