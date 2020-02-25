BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police have distributed security system images hoping that citizens might recognize the man who reportedly robbed a gas station and convenience market early Monday.
Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the male adult suspect started shoving cigarettes into a small suitcase after entering the AM/PM store in the 2100 block of Highway 95 at 4:15 a.m.
“He shouted at the clerk to open the register,” Fromelt said in a news release. “The clerk believed he was armed with a Taser. The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and stolen cigarettes.”
No one else was in the store at the time of the robbery and no one was injured.
“The male adult suspect was wearing a black/white skull mask, dark blue beanie, black hoodie, black gloves, blue jeans and black shoes,” Fromelt said. “Surveillance video shows him brandish a black baton-shaped object, which may be a type of stun gun.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-9200 or 928-763-1999 after hours.
