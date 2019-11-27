BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police are looking for a man who robbed a Bullhead City business at gunpoint Wednesday night.
According to police reports, a man walked into the Cricket phone store in the 1700 block of Highway 95 just before 7 p.m., brandished a black handgun and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man reportedly fled on foot, although officers at the scene said there were conflicting reports on which direction he went after leaving the store.
No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
A surveillance photograph released by police shows the man in the store.
The store clerk told authorities the man was wearing a blue bandana over his face and was wearing black clothing.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is urged to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999.
