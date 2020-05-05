BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police are continuing their investigation of a shooting that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Colorado Boulevard.
Two men, brothers ages 39 and 45, drove to the Bullhead City Fire Station No. 1 on Hancock Road with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken by ambulance to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and later transferred to a Las Vegas hospital for further treatment.
A search warrant was served at the residence where the shooting occurred on Colorado Boulevard. Several shell casings were located and the house had been struck multiple times.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bullhead City Police Department detectives at 928-763-1999. Refer to case No. 20-02548.
