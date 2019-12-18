BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Ramar Road.
No one was injured. However, six people were inside the home when up to six gunshots struck the residence.
A 14-year-old victim said two unknown men had come to the house earlier in the evening and assaulted him. Later, the victim reported talking to the men on the telephone and they made more threats.
Soon after, the victim’s residence was shot.
No arrests had been made as Wednesday afternoon.
Police are currently conducting interviews to try to gather more information and possible suspects.
Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is asked to call police at 928- 763-9200.
