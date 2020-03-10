BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department is asking for help from the public to determine who was responsible for shooting into the air in the 700 block of Swan Drive at around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
No one was injured and nothing was found to have been hit by gunfire. Bullet casings were found on the street.
The gunshots are thought to have been fired from a vehicle driving through the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the BHCPD at 928-763-9200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.