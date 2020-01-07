BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police are asking the public for help finding a man sought for questioning about his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting last week.
Police are searching for Zachary James Brooks, 19, of Bullhead City. Brooks has an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in a different case.
Anyone with information about Brooks’ whereabouts or the shooting is encouraged to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999.
According to police reports, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of River Glen Drive in northern Bullhead City around 4:50 p.m. Friday. Witnesses told police that several rounds were fired at an apartment from a gray Ford Mustang. No one was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported.
A Ford Mustang matching the description was found a short time later on Lee Avenue, not far from the shooting scene. A search warrant was executed and detectives found a 9mm shell casing. Several 9mm casings also were collected at the shooting scene.
