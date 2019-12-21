BULLHEAD CITY — Local authorities continue to look for a man wanted in connection with a murder more than a month ago.
Jonathan Wallace, 27, is wanted on a felony warrant for suspicion of first-degree murder in the Nov. 17 shooting death of Kevin Castro Hurtado.
Mohave Silent Witness has established a $1,000 reward for information leading to Wallace’s arrest. Anyone with information on the case or Wallace’s whereabouts should contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999 or Mohave Silent Witness at 888-227-8780.
According to Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, there have been no substantial new developments in the case.
Two men already have been arrested in connection to the case. Benjie Junior Nunez, 34, was indicted by a Mohave County grand jury on Nov. 21 on eight felony charges, including first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He also faces three counts of aggravated assault and one count of drive-by shooting.
Nunez turned himself in to police hours after the Nov. 17 shooting in the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive.
Brent Ryan Sekel, 23, was arrested Nov. 22 and indicted a week later on similar charges. He originally was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution for allegedly lying about his involvement in the events that resulted in Castro Hurtado’s death.
According to police, Nunez and Castro Hurtado, 24, reportedly were involved in an altercation several weeks ago. Nunez arranged to meet Castro Hurtado around 2 a.m. Nov. 17 at a parking lot of a store in the 2500 block of Commercial Way.
Castro Hurtado arrived but when Nunez had not shown up yet, Castro Hurtado, accompanied by his 20-year-old wife and two friends, left. Nunez, who was driving, and a passenger, identified as Wallace, followed the victims to the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive. Both suspects were armed.
Castro Hurtado was fatally shot while his wife suffered a bullet wound to her leg. She was treated and released at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Nunez and Sekel remain in custody at the Mohave County Adult Detention Center in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.