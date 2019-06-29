BULLHEAD CITY — The year’s first free swim day at the Bullhead City Municipal Swimming Pool was overcast, and a few droplets fell from the sky right before the 1 p.m. opening of the pool.
That didn’t stop or delay the splashing, and it failed to keep the swimmers away.
About a dozen people were in line waiting for the pool to open Saturday.
Tammy Alvarez said she brings her daughters Cassidy and Callie to the pool at least every other week.
She said the girls love going to the pool, and that the weather of the moment wouldn’t cause her to take them home.
“It’s a perfect day,” Alvarez said. “No sun.”
Owen Morin, chief lifeguard at the pool, said that rain wouldn’t stop the fun; at least not right away. He said the pool can remain open unless the wind rises to such a level that the lane lines on the bottom of the pool are not visible. He said if he sees weather that might be problematic, he calls his manager for direction.
“If we see lighting, we have to close,” Morin said.
He said that recreational swimming sessions typically draw about 100 people. Morin said the free swimming could bring attendance close to the pool’s capacity of 180.
He said the six lifeguards on duty were watching for people running or otherwise behaving unsafely.
“We’re just making sure everyone’s following the rules like they’re supposed to,” Morin said. “We try to keep the place a safe environment.”
Rachel Cox brought her two daughters to the free swim session. She said they frequently attend events at the pool. Cox said her family likes the water slide and the shaded area.
Saturday’s free swimming was sponsored by Wienerschnitzel. It’s also hosting a free swim day July 6.
Other upcoming events at the pool:
- Independence Day BBQ & Free Swim Day, July 4. (1 to 5 p.m.)
- Anderson Auto Group Free Swim Day, July 13 (1 to 5 p.m.)
- Splash Bash Free Swim, July 20 (4:30 to 7 p.m.)
- Dive-in Movie, “Incredibles 2,” Aug. 16 (doors open at 6:30, movie starts at 8:15).
