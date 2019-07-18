BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City municipal pool is inviting the community over to mark the end of summer and splash into the new school year.
The pool is hosting its annual Splash Bash at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Activities will take place at the pool and at the adjacent Ken Fovargue Community Park.
The event will include three large waterslides, a water-filled bounce house and a tropical slip-and-slide.
Plus, the pool will host a free-swim day. City officials said there will be three sessions, to increase the number of people who get in.
Other features will include a sprinkler row, soaker stations and a water balloon fight.
The bash will conclude with a night-time showing of “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” The movie will start at sunset on the park’s north softball field.
The first 1,000 guests will receive free water, hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones and chips. City officials promise plenty of shaded areas and seating.
Splash Bash sponsors include Dot Foods, Mohave Electric Cooperative, Valley View Medical Center, Anderson Ford, El Palacio, Batteries Plus Bulbs, the Colorado River Women’s Council, Southwest Gas Corp., Wienerschnitzel, the Colorado Belle and Edgewater resorts, Republic Services. Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and Walmart.
More information is available from Ashlee Bennett at the recreation division, 928-763-9400, ext. 306, or abennett@bullheadcity.com or at www.bullheadcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.