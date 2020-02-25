KINGMAN — There are four vacancies on volunteer boards and commissions in Mohave County that need to be filled.
District 4 Sup. Jean Bishop said there is an immediate opening on the Board of Adjustment and District 5 Sup. Ron Gould has two open positions on the Board of Adjustments and one position on the personnel commission.
The remaining three supervisors have no vacancies or are filling them already.
District 4 residents interested in filling the district’s vacancies can contact Bishop by phone at 928-753-8618 or email at jean.bishop@mohavecounty.us.
District 5 residents interested in filling the district’s vacancies can contact Gould by phone at 928-758-0739 or by email at ron.gould@mohavecounty.us.
In the personnel commission vacancy, currently, Republicans are serving three of the five Mohave County districts. In this vacancy, Gould must select a member from a different party. The terms of service for the personnel commission are staggered over four years. This commission is charged with representing the public interest in the improvement of personnel administration in the county service. The commission adopts new rules, amends existing rules, recommends the preparation of policies and procedures and serves as an independent personnel board of the County.
Arizona Revised Statutes state that each county in Arizona has one or more boards of adjustment. The members of each board shall be appointed for staggered terms of four years each. Members act on a request by citizens to interpret provisions of the zoning ordinances and variances to zoning ordinance standards. All actions are taken at a public hearing.
Volunteers who step forward and fill these positions will be contributing in a positive way to the present and future of Mohave County while fulfilling a personal civic duty of their choice. They will help shape policy while giving back to their community. These boards and commissions help in multiple ways, ensuring the county government involves the very citizens it serves.
Each of the five county supervisors has vacancies to fill from time to time. Members are appointed on the Board of Adjustments, Board of Health, Building Code Advisory Board, Extension Advisory Board, Housing Authority, Library Citizens Advisory Board, Personnel Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission, Self-Insurance Retention/Employee Benefit Trust and the Transportation Commission. Those interested should contact the office of their district supervisor on upcoming vacancies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.