KINGMAN — Suspected human remains have been found in the vicinity of an unoccupied vehicle found five weeks ago north of Topock.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office personnel first encountered the Chevrolet pickup truck where it appeared to have been abandoned near Milepost 3 on County Route 1 on Dec. 16.
MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said detectives returned to that location on Jan. 9. She said they located animal tracks near where the truck was recovered.
“Detectives followed the tracks into the thick brush and located several bones that appeared to be human remains,” Mortensen said. She said the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office assisted in recovery of the remains.
Mortensen said positive identification and cause of death determinations are the subject of ongoing investigation.
