KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man who passed out during a drug binge entered a plea agreement Wednesday that will send him to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Prosecutor Jacob Cote said Christopher Pratt, 25, was unresponsive when discovered slumped in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle on Riviera Boulevard on July 3.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert was told that officers found three grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle along with usable quantities of heroin and marijuana and several drug paraphernalia items.
Pratt pleaded guilty to a reduced count of attempted sale of dangerous drugs in connection with the meth. Possession of dangerous drugs and narcotic drugs for sale charges were dismissed in the deal that also dismissed four paraphernalia possession counts.
Under the agreement, Lambert will choose from a prison range of 3 to 81⁄2 years at a Sept. 16 sentencing hearing.
